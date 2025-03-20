Riyan Parag Appointed as Rajasthan Royals Captain for First Three Matches of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: The brand new season of the Indian Premier League is all set to start from March 22 and the season opener will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ahead of the season, Rajasthan Royals have announced the change in their leadership for the first three matches of the season.

Rajasthan Royals have announced that Riyan Parag will lead the team for the first three matches of IPL 2025. The young all-rounder will take charge in the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, followed by home encounters against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Sanju Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat till he gets cleared for wicket-keeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit.

Rajasthan Royals’ decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise’s confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam’s domestic captain. Having been a crucial member of the Royals setup over the years, his understanding of the team’s dynamic makes him well-equipped to step into this role for the initial phase of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the inaugural edition in 2008. The team then lifted the silverware under the captaincy of the Australian stalwart Shane Warne.