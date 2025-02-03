ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Rishi Sunak Attends India vs England At Wankhede With Father-In-Law Narayana Murthy

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the fifth T20I between India and England with Narayana Murthy

IND vs ENG 5th T20I
Rishi Sunak attended IND vs ENG 5th T20I with several celebrities (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Mumbai: India inked an emphatic series win over England by 4-1 winning the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The match included some famous personalities as spectators. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the fixture with his father-in-law and Infosys chief Narayana Murthy. Also, Mukesh and Aakash Ambani were seen at the venue.

Before the commencement of the fixture, the 44-year-old Sunak interacted with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, who were leading their respective sides in the match. Taking to ‘X’, Sunak wrote "Tough day for England at the Wankhede, but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win,” while sharing pics from the fixture.

Before heading to the Wankhede, Sunak stopped at the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and played tennis ball cricket there. He shared the update on his ‘X’ handle with the caption, ‘No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket’.

Courtesy of Abhishek Sharma’s all-round show, India claimed a dominating victory over the English outfit in the final fixture of the series. Batting first, India posted a total of 247/9 riding on Abhishek’s 54-ball-135. In response, England's batters faltered except for Philip Salt who played an incredible knock of 55 runs from just 23 deliveries.

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube scalped a couple of wickets. The Indian bowling unit dished out a clinical display and bundled out the English team on a paltry total of 97.

