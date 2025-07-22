Rishabh Pant Will Keep Wickets In 4th Test Against England

Manchester: Amid the uncertainty, India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday confirmed that Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the fourth Test against England, which begins tomorrow at Old Trafford here.

Gill was speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference. It is also very likely that 24-year-old Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj, who was drafted into the Indian squad, could make his Test debut on Wednesday.

Pant had suffered a finger injury during the third Test at Lord's, and Dhruv Jurel had kept wickets. Gill, during the press conference, stated, "He (Kamboj) is very close to making (Test) debut. We will see between Prasidh (Krishna) and Anshul tomorrow."

The elegant Punjab batter, who is in fine form, also made clear that allrounder Akash Deep was unavailable for the Test beginning tomorrow, and so was left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh. "But we have good players in the team to pick 20 wickets. It is not ideal to have different bowlers, but I was prepared," remarked the right-handed batter.

For the record, India, coached by Gautam Gambhir, are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, having lost the first and the third Test. They managed to win the second Test, despite pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah not playing the game.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj on Monday had already confirmed that Bumrah would play the game at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Gill also lashed out at English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. Gill quipped, "England openers were 90 seconds late to come to the crease at Lords. It is not according to the spirit of the game."

Gill also backed Karun Nair, who is going through a lean patch, to come good in the fourth Test. Meanwhile, a stand named after former India player Farokh Engineer will be unveiled at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Engineer, after he retired from the game, moved to Manchester and served the Club in various capacities.