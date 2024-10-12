'Will I Be Sold Or Not And For How Much?': Rishabh Pant's Cryptic Post Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant posted a cryptic post on his social media handle leading fans to speculate if the wicketkeeper-batter would leave the franchise which he represented from the beginning of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in 2016.

Pant took to his X handle and posted a surprising tweet at midnight, leaving fans in a debate. "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much??"

Pant's tweet captured the attention of social media users in no time as they started reacting to his post.

Pant, who didn't take part in the 2023 IPL season, returned to cricket with this year's IPL season. The southpaw has amassed 3284 runs in 111 IPL matches, at a strike rate of 148.93. He has registered a ton and 18 half-centuries in his IPL career.

Later, Pant went on to represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue emerged triumphant and ended their 11-year ICC trophy-less drought. Pant played a crucial India victory, having scored a couple of fifties in the T20 World Cup.