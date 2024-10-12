'Will I Be Sold Or Not And For How Much?': Rishabh Pant's Cryptic Post Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant posted a cryptic post on his social media handle leading fans to speculate if the wicketkeeper-batter would leave the franchise which he represented from the beginning of his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in 2016.
Pant took to his X handle and posted a surprising tweet at midnight, leaving fans in a debate. "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much??"
Pant's tweet captured the attention of social media users in no time as they started reacting to his post.
“Late-night drunk thoughts..,” Shreyy (@SadlyShreyy), a random X user, wrote.
"Pls put your phone away while you drink away to glory Switch it off," Esha (@jeezesha), a random X user, wrote.
"Auction me chal jana pr drive pr nahi iss samay," Div (@div_yumm), a random X user, wrote.
"If The Total Budget is 120 Crs Then Rishabh Pant Will Easily Fetch Over 18 Crores. Indian Player Captaincy Option Wicket-Keeper Six Hitter Star International Player," Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation), a random X user, wrote
Pant, who didn't take part in the 2023 IPL season, returned to cricket with this year's IPL season. The southpaw has amassed 3284 runs in 111 IPL matches, at a strike rate of 148.93. He has registered a ton and 18 half-centuries in his IPL career.
Later, Pant went on to represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue emerged triumphant and ended their 11-year ICC trophy-less drought. Pant played a crucial India victory, having scored a couple of fifties in the T20 World Cup.