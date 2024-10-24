ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Released, RCB Keen To Buy Wicketkeeper-batter

Delhi Capitals are likely to release Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and RCB have a keen interest in buying the wicketkeeper-batter.

File Photo: Rishabh Pant (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Hyderabad: With the deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to send their list of retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. In such a scenario, the discussion around the retention list has been on the rise. Ahead of the season, Delhi Capitals are likely to release Rishabh Pant according to a report published by Times of India. The report further adds that the left-handed batter isn’t the franchise’s choice for captaincy is highly likely to be released by the franchise.

There have been talks going on between Pant and his franchise with the wicketkeeper-batter wanting captaincy of the side but the team management not agreeing with it. The 27-year-old has been with DC since the 2016 edition but he might be donning a different jersey in the upcoming season of the IPL.

It is reported that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are keeping a close tab and they would be keen to buy him at the auction table. The team want to acquire his services in the mega auction.

Not many franchises are likely to go heavy on retentions and Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Indians might be the only team to retain 4-5 players. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have almost finalised their list and the trio of Heinrich Klassen, Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma are likely to be their retentions.

Every franchise is allowed to retain six players including two uncapped players for the upcoming season.

