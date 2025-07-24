Rishabh Pant Suffers Toe Fracture; Not To Take Field On Day 2 Of Old Trafford Test

Manchester: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a toe fracture and has been advised six weeks of rest, the Indian Express has reported on Thursday.

Pant, who made a swashbuckling comeback after a near-fatal road accident, was injured after a Chris Woakes delivery hit his right toe on the opening day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

It is understood that Pant will not take the field on the second day as he has been advised by the doctors not to put pressure on his injured foot.

Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets in place of Pant, a left-handed batter. Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time. The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in a statement after the end of the day's play.

India cantered to 264/4 after being put into bat by the hosts after the first day of the ongoing Test. Pant's absence could be a big blow to India, as he has been consistently scoring runs in the ongoing series and taking on the English bowlers with gusto.

The Shubman Gill-led India are trailing 1-2 in the ongoing series after having lost the first and the third Test. India, coached by Gautam Gambhir, managed to win the second Test. In all likelihood, Jurel will play the fifth Test, which will be held at The Oval in London.