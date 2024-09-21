India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant Equals MS Dhoni's Historic Milestone With Sixth Hundred

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his comeback to Test cricket with a brisk hundred against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Pant, who had been dismissed cheaply in the first innings, roared back to form, registered a scintillating ton in the second innings and equalled the former India skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for most centuries for India in Test cricket as a designated opener. Wridhhiman Saha is third on the list with three centuries.

Most Test 100s by designated wicket keepers for India

6 Rishabh Pant (58 innings)

6 MS Dhoni (144 innings)

3 Wriddhiman Saha (54 innings)

India began their second innings with a lead of 227 runs from the first innings, but they didn't get the start they would have wanted as they found themselves reeling at 67/3. He and Shubman Gill then forged a massive partnership and put India in a strong position. Pant completed his sixth ton in a mere 124 balls. However, he couldn't continue for so long as spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a sensational catch in the follow-through. Pant returned to the pavilion scoring 109 off 128 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and four sixes.

Notably, Rishabh Pant has more centuries than any other Indian wicketkeeper-batter in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Four out of his six centuries have come outside India.

Coming to the match, India detecting the game with a lead of over 500 runs. Apart from Pant, Shubman Gill also scored an exceptional century filled with incredible determination, patience, and skill.