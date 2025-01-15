Rishabh Pant Set To Play Ranji Trophy For Delhi, Virat Kohli, Harshit Rana Named In 41 Probables

Hyderabad: India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is all set to be included in Delhi's Ranji Trophy team in their next Ranji Trophy 2024-5 fixture against Saurashtra from 23rd January in Rajkot. Pant was included amongst 41 probable players for Delhi for their next rounds of the Ranji Trophy, along with the Star India batter Virat Kohli and pacer Harshit Rana.

Pant last featured in the Ranji Trophy in 2017. The southpaw scored 315 runs from 7 matches in his 2017 season and hasn’t appeared in India's premier red-ball tournament since his India Test debut in 2018. However, both Kohli and Pant were part of Delhi's Ranji Trophy probable list last year as well.

Pant failed to make an impact in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 which he had made in India's last tour to Australia in 2020-21. The southpaw accumulated 255 runs from five matches (9 innings) at an average of 28.33, including just one half-century, which came in the second innings of the final Test in Sydney.

However, it is also understood that some other Indian team's mainstays including Rohit Sharma (Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) and Shubman Gill (Punjab) have also been asked to be available for their respective state's next Ranji Trophy fixtures. But with the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan and UAE around the corner, these players might play only one Ranji Trophy game in the current phase.