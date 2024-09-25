Indian Players Dominate ICC Test Rankings, Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli slip By 5 Spots

Dubai (UAE): Riding on a stunning ton in his Test return, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday re-entered the top-10 of the ICC rankings but India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slipped in a major shake-up in standings after a disappointing outing in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Pant (731), who was out of the action from Test cricket for almost 634 days following his life-threatening mishap in December 2022, played a sensational knock in the opening game of the two-Test series and attained the sixth spot, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (751), moved up to fifth thanks to a half-century in the first innings.

Rohit retained his place in the top ten, though he moved down five places with two underwhelming scores. He has 716 rating points. Rohit managed to score only 11 runs in the entire match. On the other hand, former India skipper Kohli also dropped five spots to go out of the top-10 and he is now placed 12th.

The Sri Lanka-New Zealand Test in Galle brought about top 10 bowling rankings shifts, with Prabath Jayasuriya solidifying his reputation as one of the game's best spinners, moving five spots into eighth after a nine-wicket haul. He recorded his seventh five-wicket haul in as many matches.

Meanwhile, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who took a total of five wickets in the Chennai Test, including a four-wicket haul, reclaimed his number two position in the Test rankings among bowlers with 854 points while Ravichandran Ashwin with his all-round performance kept him at the top among bowlers with 871 points. Ashwin scored his sixth Test century and a six-wicket haul in the first Test. Ravindra Jadeja also moved one spot to sixth, taking five wickets in the match, including three wickets in the second innings.

The star India all-rounder pair of Jadeja (1st with 475 points) and Ashwin (2nd with 370 points) continued to maintain their supremacy in the long format among all-rounders.