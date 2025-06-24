IND vs ENG: Big Blow For India As ICC Punishes Rishabh Pant For Showing Dissent

Hyderabad: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the third day of the first Test match against England at Headingley.

Pant dished out an impressive performance in Leeds, scoring centuries in both innings of the Test. The sport’s governing body took disciplinary action on the wicketkeeper batter for his on-field behaviour during the first innings. ICC found the 27-year-old guilty of breaching the level 1 ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident that led to the punishment

The reported incident occurred in the 61st over of England’s innings when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease. Pant was seen complaining umpires about the state of the ball and requesting a ball change. The umpires used the ball gauge, and it ruled out the possibility of a ball change as it passed through the gauge. After his request for the ball change was denied and Pant expressed his anger by throwing the ball onto the ground.

Pant penalised under Article 2.8

Article 2.8 specifically deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match. One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, and this is his first offence in the 24-month period. There wasn’t any formal hearing on the matter as Pant accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee, Richie Richardson.

The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Under the ICC’s rules and regulations, Level 1 offence breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand. Also, the maximum punishment a player can face maximum of 50 % fine from a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Pant’s terrific performance in the Test

Despite the minor disciplinary setback, the left-handed batter continues to play a vital role in India’s campaign. He scored twin centuries at Headingley, becoming only the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower of Zimbabwe to do so in Test cricket. His knock of 118 in the second innings took India to 364 before they lost seven wickets in a span of 71 runs.

Chasing 371 for England, England reached 21 without loss at stumps on Day 4. Openers Zak Crawley (12*) and Ben Duckett (9*) were looking solid, and the match was headed for a close finish.