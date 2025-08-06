Rishabh Pant Makes Heartfelt Gesture, Helps Karnataka Student With College Fees

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant showed a heartfelt gesture by providing aid for the education of a student from a financially struggling family from the Bagalkot district of Karnataka. The wicketkeeper-batter stepped in to lend a helping hand for the students' higher education in a generous act.

Pant’s gesture to help Jyoti

Jyoti Kanabur Math, a resident of Rabkavi village in Bilagi taluk, scored 85 per cent in her pre-university course (PUC) but was uncertain about pursuing higher education due to the costs she would have to bear. She had got admission for a Bachelor's in Computer Applications (BCA) course, but her father was unable to pay the college fees and which put a cloud of uncertainty over her education.

In search of financial aid, the family approached a local well-wisher named Anil, who tried to get in touch with his cricketing contacts to help the family. The request eventually reached Rishabh Pant, who was quick to provide help. He paid an amount of INR 40,000 directly to the college, ensuring Jyoti’s education without hindrance.

Letter of appreciation for Pant

After the generous act by Pant, Jyoti and the college management wrote a letter of appreciation to the 27-year-old.

“I wanted to pursue BCA, but due to financial problems, my parents approached Anil, a person from our village, to ask if there was any scholarship or financial help available. Anil then contacted his friend Akshay, who lives in Bangalore. Akshay brought my situation to the attention of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant,” she wrote in the letter.

“Rishabh Pant transferred 40,000 so that I could pursue my BCA. I am very thankful to Rishabh Pant and pray to God to bless him with good health. I’m also grateful to Anil Anna and Akshay Naik sir. I will never forget their help.”

Pant was recently named as the vice-captain of the Indian team. He was supposed to play all the Test matches of the series, but his stint was cut short due to an injury in the Manchester Test.