Watch | Mujhe Kyu Mar Rhe Ho?: Rishabh Pant Gets Involved In Verbal Spat With Litton Das

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant involved in a heated exchange with opposition wicket-keeper Litton Das on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The incident occurred during the 16th over of the Indian innings when Pant was looking to steady the Indian innings after three early blows as the Men in Blue were reeling at 34/3 at one stage. Pant took a single off an overthrow after the ball hit his body, prompting a sharp response from Das. However, it didn't fit well with Pant as he was seen in a verbal altercation with Das.

"Usko feko na bhai, mujhe kyu mar rhe ho (Throw it to him, why are you hitting me?)," said Pant to Das. This moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral, highlighting the high stakes and emotions on the field.