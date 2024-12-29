ETV Bharat / sports

Rishabh Pant Becomes Indian Wicket-Keeper With Most Dismissals In Test Series

Rishabh Pant shattered his own record and bettered his record for the Indian wicket-keeper with most dismissals in a Test series.

Rishabh Pant became the Indian wicket-keeper with most dismissals in a Test series. Pant achieved the incredible feat during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday, December 29, 2024.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Melbourne: Rishabh Pant became the Indian wicket-keeper with most dismissals in a Test series. Pant achieved the incredible feat during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Pant broke his own record for 20 dismissals set in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series where he participated in four matches. He now has 23 dismissals to his name so far in the series. All 23 dismissals have come in the form of catches with a ratio of 2.875 dismissals per innings. He can add more numbers to his tally with at least one more game remaining in the series.

Former India cricketers Naren Tamhane and Syed Kirmani jointly held third place with 19 dismissals in the 1954-55 and 1979-80 India vs Pakistan Test series respectively.

Apart from this, Rishabh Pant also rose one step further in the with most dismissals across formats for India list and achieved the third spot, beating Syed Kirmani's tally of 234 dismissals. Legendary India wicket-keeper and captain MS Dhoni leads the list with with whopping 823 dismissals that include 631 catches and 192 stumpings, followed by Nayan Mongia, who holds the second spot with 261 dismissals (209 catches and 52 dismissals).

Most dismissals for India in Tests

PlayerSpanMatchesInningsDismissalsCaughtStumpingsMax Dis InnsDis/Inn
MS Dhoni2005-201490166294256386 (6ct 0st)1.771
SMH Kirmani1976-198688151198160386 (5ct 1st)1.311
RR Pant2018-202442*83162147156 (6ct 0st)1.951
KS More1986-19934990130110205 (0ct 5st)1.444
NR Mongia1994-200144771079985 (5ct 0st)1.389

