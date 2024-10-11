'Asking Virat Kohli For Bat Has Ruined My Image': Rinku Singh

Hyderabad: Ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday, October 12, 2024, India’s prolific batter Rinku Singh said that his image has been ruined because of the bat and hence he doesn't ask for bat anymore.

Rinku Singh played a crucial knock when India were reeling at 41/3, scoring a match-winning fifty and forging a 100+ run partnership with rising sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was playing his only second T20I game for India. Rinku amassed 53 off 29 balls with five fours and three sixes, striking at 182.76.

In an interview with official streaming platform JioCinema, when asked if anyone requests his bat, just as he asks Virat Kohli for his, Rinku Singh said, "My image has been ruined because of the bat! Everyone sees me and thinks, 'He just keeps asking for bats!' But I've solved that problem now—I don’t ask anyone for bats anymore."

He further mentioned recommending to Suryakumar Yadav that he can be used as a bowler. "Yes, I reminded him that I took three wickets in seven matches and bowled against Sri Lanka too. He knows that when the wicket is turning, he can give me the ball as well," added Rinku.

The swashbuckling left-hand batter also shared his game plan when he came out to bat at the score of 41-3, in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh. "I always bat when three or four wickets are down, so it's always a pressure situation. I try to bat according to the match situation and communicate with my partner. I hadn't planned on making a big score, but due to the slow wicket, we focused on taking singles and doubles and playing each ball on its merit," Singh said.

The southpaw also gave insight into his conversations with Gautam Gambhir. "We haven't discussed anything special. He gave me a lot of freedom at KKR to maintain my style and my practice routines. He just told me to keep playing my game and believe in myself."