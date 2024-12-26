AUS vs IND: Ricky Ponting Slams Kohli For Verbal Altercation With Sam Konstas

Melbourne: The India-Australia Test rivalry is always involves some heated moments on the field and the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy is no exception to it. Tempers flared on the opening day of the match as the Australian debutant was seen engaged in a verbal altercation with India’s star batter.

Debutant Sam Konstas gave a flying to the start for the hosts by scoring a rapid half-century after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first with the series locked at 1-1. Konstas smashed star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Australia were at 44/0 after 10 overs their openers provided a solid start to the national team.

Kohli barged into Konstas before the start of the over and it culminated in a heated exchange between two individuals. Usman Khawaja intervened and cooled down the situation which prevented further escalation of the banter.

While commenting for Channel Seven, the former Australia skipper revealed his take on the whole issue and slammed Kohli for instigating the Aussie youngster.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting said on Channel Seven.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer."

Konstas was on 27 when the confrontation occurred and the debutant raced to his half-century in just 52 deliveries. Also, at the age of 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second youngest player to score a fifty for Australia in Test cricket.