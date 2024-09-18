Ricky Ponting Appointed As Punjab Kings’ Head Coach: Reports

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) has roped in Ricky Ponting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after ending his association with Delhi Capitals. According to a report published by ESPNCricinfo, Ponting has signed a multi-year deal with the PBKS. The report also added that Ponting will take a final call on the rest of the coaching staff. Notably, PBKS hasn’t made any official announcement about their coaching staff from the previous year - Sanjay Bangar (head of cricket development), Charl Langeveldt (fast-bowling coach), and Sunil Joshi (spin-bowling coach).

The former Australia star cricketer will be the sixth head coach for the franchise in the last seven seasons. The team finished at the ninth place in the previous edition. Ponting’s immediate challenge will be to shortlist players who might be retained for the next season.

Harshal Patel, who won the purple cap in the IPL 2024 along with Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were the star performers for the franchise last season. PBKS has also come up with a cryptic tweet on their ‘X’ handle hinting at the appointment of Ponting as head coach. The post shows a Kookaburra bat, a World Cup trophy, a spring and a pull written in one image.

Ponting started his coaching career in the IPL 2015 serving as the head coach for Mumbai Indians for two years. The Australian veteran then took over the reign of the Delhi Capitals (DC) as head coach in the IPL 2018 and the team made it to the playoffs thrice in a row between 2019 and 2021. The 49-year-old ended his tenure with DC after the IPL 2024 in July.