Chaotic Collapse: English Club Cricket Team Scores Only 2 Runs Chasing 427

London: There is no doubt that cricket is a game of unpredictability, but on some occasions, matches produce phenomena which are far beyond anticipation. Such an occurrence unfurled in the Middlesex County Cricket League recently, where a team got all out on just two runs while chasing a massive target of 427 runs. They got bundled out on only 2 runs in a span of just 5.4 overs, conceding a 424-run defeat.

Eight of the batters didn’t even score a single run, while only a couple of players managed to get one run each. The lowest in first-class cricket was 6 runs, which was recorded back in 1810 and it looked like no team could get all out on a total lower than that considering the kind of rapid run-scoring that happens today. However, the match between North London CC and Richmond CC on May 24 witnessed the unthinkable as the latter got all out on 2 runs.

Shocking collapse in the match

The encounter was part of the third-tier Division One of the Middlesex County Cricket League. North London CC batted first and posted 426/6 from 45 overs. Dan Simmons led the charge for the team with an impressive knock of 140 runs while Jack Levith and Nabil Abrahams chipped in with 42 and 43 runs respectively.

team was bundled out just on two runs (Screenshot from Cricket Club website)

In response, Richmond CC suffered a batting collapse and their innings came to an end in just 34 deliveries. The batting side collapsed completely, and their batters walked back to the pavilion one after another. Eight batters were dismissed on a duck, and the team managed to amass only two runs in their total. The North London club registered a massive 424-run victory.

Richmond CC have a proud history dating back to 1862 and counts Adam Gilchrist amongst their alumni. But Sunday was not their finest hour.

Lowest totals in first-class, List A and T20

The record of registering the lowest score in first-class cricket is owned by The B’s, who were bundled out on six runs by England at Lord’s on 12 June 1810. The West Indies Under-19 team owns the lowest score in List A cricket with a total of only 18 runs. In T20 cricket, the Ivory Coast has an embarrassing record of inking the lowest score with seven runs.