Richest Cricket Boards Around The World In 2024; BCCI Earns This Much

Hyderabad: With the sport of cricket developing across the globe, the cricket boards in the respective countries play a crucial role in the development of the sport in the nation. The cricket boards reward players with annual contracts, organise feeding tournaments for the national side, and oversee the smooth regulation of domestic cricket.

Although the ICC governs the sport at a global level, the cricket boards in the country play a pivotal role in hosting the bilateral series. Also, the financial stature of a cricket board plays a role in the respective country having a huge talent pool. In recent times, cricket boards have launched their T20 leagues to generate revenues. For example, the South Africa Board has started SA20 while the England and Wales Cricket Board launched ‘The Hundred’.

Today, we take a look at the richest cricket boards around the globe.

BCCI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tops the list of richest cricket boards in the world. The board’s net worth in the Financial Year 2023-24 is reported to be 18,760 Crore rupees. BCCI not only kicked off the cash-rich Indian Premier Leagues but also drives world cricket with the kind of revenue they generate across the globe.

IPL, Women’s Premier League and broadcasting rights contribute to the revenue of the board. Also, the BCCI has paid ₹ 4,298 Crore in taxes in the last five years reportedly.

Cricket Australia (CA): The Australian Cricket Board is in second position in terms of finances. The board has a financial backing of ₹ 658 Crore. The board has turned out to be a very strong financial power in the world of cricket.