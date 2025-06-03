Rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 To Be Held On July 5 In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to now take place on July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, organisers announced on Tuesday, June 3.
Initially scheduled for May 24th, the event was deferred keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation. This landmark event, India’s first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India’s most decorated Olympian, Neeraj Chopra.
The star-studded 12-man event, to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, will feature seven of the best javelin throwers in the world and five Indians, including Chopra.
The other four Indians are Asian championships silver-medallist Sachin Yadav, Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal.
The foreign competitors for the event are two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler (PB: 93.90m) of Germany, 2015 world champion Julius Yego (92.72m) of Kenya, American Curtis Thompson (PB: 87.76m), Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) of Japan, Rumesh Pathirage (PB: 85.45m) of Sri Lanka, Luiz Mauricio da Silva (PB: 86.34m) of Brazil.
A 'dream project' of Chopra, it was announced with much fanfare, but had to be postponed due to the border tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
Previously purchased tickets remain valid for those who have not claimed a refund. Fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to be part of this historic event. Fans can purchase tickets through the District app.
Ticket pricing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic ranges from INR 199 to INR 9,999, ensuring accessibility for all fans. For a premium experience, five corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests each are available at INR 44,999. An exclusive 10% discount is offered to Visa Credit Card holders.
To enhance the spectator experience, a special stand alongside the thrower’s runway is priced at INR 9,999, while another special stand in the North Upper Stand, located just behind the runway, offers tickets for INR 2,999.
The tournament will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, making it a significant event for India. With a seating capacity exceeding 12,000, this competition is set to deliver an exhilarating display of athletic talent and skill.