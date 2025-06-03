ETV Bharat / sports

Rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 To Be Held On July 5 In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to now take place on July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, organisers announced on Tuesday, June 3.

Initially scheduled for May 24th, the event was deferred keeping security in mind, and to show solidarity with the nation. This landmark event, India’s first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India’s most decorated Olympian, Neeraj Chopra.

The star-studded 12-man event, to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, will feature seven of the best javelin throwers in the world and five Indians, including Chopra.

The other four Indians are Asian championships silver-medallist Sachin Yadav, Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal.

The foreign competitors for the event are two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler (PB: 93.90m) of Germany, 2015 world champion Julius Yego (92.72m) of Kenya, American Curtis Thompson (PB: 87.76m), Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) of Japan, Rumesh Pathirage (PB: 85.45m) of Sri Lanka, Luiz Mauricio da Silva (PB: 86.34m) of Brazil.