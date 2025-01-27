ETV Bharat / sports

Gold Rush For Maharashtra And Telangana At Khelo India Winter Games 2025 In Ladakh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 being organised in Ladakh witnessed outstanding performances in ice skating and ice hockey with athletes from across India making their mark.

The Games are being held in two phases with the first phase (January 23 to 27) concluding in Ladakh on Monday. The second one (February 21 to 25) will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nayana Sri Talluri, Pranav Madav Surapaneni, Ishan Rahul Darvekar, and Guru Harshan H Exclusive interviews (ETV Bharat)

The penultimate day of the first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) brought mixed results for hosts Ladakh while Maharashtra went past Telangana and Karnataka on the medal tally. In the 1000m short track for women, Skarma Tsultim (2:17.91 sec) and Padma Angmo (2:21.13 sec) did a Ladakh one-two leaving Madhya Pradesh’s Udreka Singh (2:22.74 sec) third. Skarma’s maiden KIWG gold was Ladakh’s second this year.

With a gold, a silver and a bronze from their skaters on Sunday, Maharashtra led the standings with eight medals (2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze). Ladakh won two golds and as many silvers, Tamil Nadu with the same tally while Telangana is now placed fourth with a total of 4 medals that includes 2 golds, a silver and a bronze apiece.

In Ice Skating (Men) on Sunday, 500m short track, Telangana's Pranav Madav Surapaneni won gold while Samrudh SD from Karnataka won silver and Sumit Tapkir from Maharashtra won bronze.

In (Men) 1000m short track, Ishaan Darvekar (Maharashtra) won gold, Vyom Sawant (Maharashtra) won silver and Tiluck Keisam (Delhi) won bronze. In Ice Skating (Women), 1000m long track, Shabana Zara (Ladakh) won gold, Tasniya Shamim (Ladakh) won silver and Nirja Manik Lubal (Maharashtra) won bronze.

In the afternoon session, the Indian Army became the first team to enter the final of the men’s ice hockey competition. The defending champions warded off a stiff challenge from hosts Ladakh to win a thriller 2-1.

On Saturday, Nayana Sri Talluri from Telangana emerged as a shining star, clinching the gold medal in the 500-metre ice skating category, showcasing incredible agility and precision on the ice.

ETV Bharat spoke to Nayana Sri Talluri, Pranav Madav Surapaneni, and Ishan Rahul Darvekar, and Guru Harshan H (Tamil Nadu) about their performances and the overall experience of participating in the Winter Games in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh.

Nayana Sri Talluri said she felt "absolutely amazing" to have participated in the Khelo India Winter Games. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "providing us with this incredible opportunity to showcase our talent and prove to the world what Indian athletes are capable of".

She emphasised that the Winter Games provide athletes a platform to display their "talent and skills in snowy and icy sports."

“I come from the South, from Telangana, and it has been a drastic change to travel to the North, especially to such a high-altitude region. Getting accustomed to the temperature and altitude here takes some time. However, the Khelo India crew has provided us with excellent facilities, making the transition much smoother," quipped Nayana.

She mentioned the arrangements are better than the previous edition. There’s more excitement, greater media coverage, and "the improvements to the ice track and the addition of the roof have made a significant difference.”

Pranav Madav Surapaneni followed suit by securing gold in the 500-metre speed skating event, further demonstrating the state’s growing prowess in winter sports.