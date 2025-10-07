ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA WC Qualifiers: Memphis Depay’s Passport Stolen In Brazil; Delayed From International Duty

Hyderabad: The Netherlands’ top scorer, Memphis Depay, has suffered a setback as he might miss the next World Cup qualifier match for the national side after his passport was stolen in Brazil. According to the media reports, the Corinthians footballer was scheduled to fly to the Netherlands on Sunday, but couldn’t make it due to passport theft. The team will play against Malta on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.

The Dutch footballer has played a key role for Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A since joining them last season. From 26 appearances, he has scored 11 goals and provided four assists. Last month, he became the all-time leading goal-scorer for the country with a tally of 52 goals in 104 matches, overtaking Robin van Persie.

The Dutch national team is at the top of Group G currently on the basis of the goal difference. They recently beat Lithuania by 3-2 after playing a 1-1 draw against Poland. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said that the incident is unfortunate.

"This is unfortunate, primarily for Memphis, but also for us. You naturally want to start with a full squad."