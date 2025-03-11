'Renovated' Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Set To Host IPL 2025 Matches

Hyderabad: The removated and refurbished Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is all set for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, as the fans will get a new experience at the home of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderbad will play as many as seven matches of the league state at the picturesque venue at Uppal in Hyderabad, and the runners-up of the last edition have already started training for the cash-rich league.

The Stadium, owned by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), will also host two knockout games of the IPL - the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao said, "From the last two years, we are working on stadium beautification. Till now, we have completed the canopy, seating, and lights. We are concentrating on the upgrade of washrooms, corporate boxes, and hospitality areas. It may take another 15-20 days... before the first match (to be played here in the IPL), the Stadium should be 100 per cent ready, and we want to give a good viewer experience."

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, will start their campaign at the picturesque venue on March 23, when they take on Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL.

He added, "The fans are not only paying for the match, but also for the facilities. That is why we want to give a very good experience to the viewers, whatever they expected, more than that, I want to give (them), because last time we struggled with washrooms, toilets and some hospitality areas. This time, we are giving renovated washrooms."

According to the HCA chief, during the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India, he visited a few venues and this is where the idea came to his mind to renovate the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

"During the last (ODI) World Cup, most of the Indian stadiums were upgraded. I visited the Kolkata Stadium (Eden Gardens), Mumbai Stadium (Wankhede Stadium) and Delhi Stadium (Arun Jaitley Stadium) as well as the Sharjah Stadium. Recently, I watched the (Champions Trophy) match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Based on that, our standards are very low, and I want to increase our standard to international level and that is why I am renovating the Stadium," he added.

The HCA President is optimistic that the Sunrisers Hyderabad will go one step ahead of the last season. "I thought that the opening ceremony and the closing ceremony at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. They, however, missed it by one step, but next year you will see the final and the opening match in Hyderabad. I am confident that the SRH will win the Cup," he added.

After the IPL 2024, the BCCI awarded HCA with the Best Pitch and Ground Award, and the cricket body got Rs 50 lakh. "From many years, people are saying that the HCA is not doing well, the ground is not good, so from that stage, to winning the award (we have come a long way)," added the HCA chief.

He also appealed to fans and cricket buffs to visit the Stadium for the IPL matches but not for every and each game. "We are renovating everything, and you can see the renovated stadium. And one more small request: please come for one or two matches, but don't come for every match, see some of the matches on TV, the number of cricket crazy fans is very high.. give chance to other people to come to the Stadium," he concluded.