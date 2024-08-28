ETV Bharat / sports

National Sports Day - Celebrating Sports Persons And Remembering Major Dhyan Chand

Hyderabad: National Sports Day is celebrated in the country on August 29 to pay tribute to the Indian sporting icons. Notably, it is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand as it marks the birth anniversary of the Indian hockey legend.

Celebrating the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand

Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in a Rajput family in Ahmedabad. Just like his father Sameshwar Singh, he joined the Indian Army and became fond of the sport there. The original name of the Indian hockey great was Dhyan Singh, but he used to practice at night only in the moonlight and thus his teammates named him Dhyan Chand.

In a career spanning over 22 years, he scored 400 goals and captained the side to three Olympic medals. National Hockey Stadium in Delhi was renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in 2002.

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian hockey. Chand not only contributed to the game with his heroics on the grass but also chipped in as a coach in the later years. He was the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Also, an honour in his name - Major Dhyan Khel Ratna Award is given each year.

Theme of National Sports Day