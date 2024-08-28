National Sports Day - Celebrating Sports Persons And Remembering Major Dhyan Chand

Hyderabad: National Sports Day is celebrated in the country on August 29 to pay tribute to the Indian sporting icons. Notably, it is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand as it marks the birth anniversary of the Indian hockey legend.
Celebrating the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand
Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in a Rajput family in Ahmedabad. Just like his father Sameshwar Singh, he joined the Indian Army and became fond of the sport there. The original name of the Indian hockey great was Dhyan Singh, but he used to practice at night only in the moonlight and thus his teammates named him Dhyan Chand.
In a career spanning over 22 years, he scored 400 goals and captained the side to three Olympic medals. National Hockey Stadium in Delhi was renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in 2002.
He was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian hockey. Chand not only contributed to the game with his heroics on the grass but also chipped in as a coach in the later years. He was the chief coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Also, an honour in his name - Major Dhyan Khel Ratna Award is given each year.
Theme of National Sports Day
The theme of the National Sports Day 2024 is ‘Sport for the Promotion and Peaceful and Inclusive Societies’. The theme highlights the importance of sports as a tool to unite individuals and strengthen social bonds.
Celebrating the National Sports Day
On the occasion of National Sports Day, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour, Manuskh Madaviya has asked the citizens to participate in the outdoor games for at least one hour. Also, the minister urged the citizens to participate in the Fit India movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Nationa Sports Day four years back.
Launch Of Fit India Movement on National Sports Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement in 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on National Sports Day. The movement aims to inspire people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The movement encourages individuals to incorporate physical activity and sports into their daily lives. The movement helps people make small lifestyle changes to prevent diseases. Various institutions celebrate the day by arranging special fitness programs and sports events.