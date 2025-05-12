IPL 2025 To Resume From May 17 At Six Venues

The BCCI on Monday decided to resume the IPL season across six venues from May 17 with the final slated for June 3 as per the revised schedule.
The IPL was halted on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after Pakistan tried to invade Indian air space near Chandigarh, forcing a blackout in the stadium.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," BCCI said in the statements.
A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.
The playoffs are scheduled as follows:
Qualifier 1 – May 29
Eliminator – May 30
Qualifier 2 – June 1
Final – June 3
Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage.
The BCCI will take the opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league.