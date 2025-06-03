RCB Fever Grips Bengaluru: City’s Pubs and Restaurants Brace for Record Crowds Ahead of IPL Final

- By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for their much-anticipated clash in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, the city’s hospitality industry is witnessing an unprecedented boom. Pubs, bars, and restobars across Bengaluru are reporting record reservations, with many venues already sold out and footfall expected to triple on match day.

For a city passionate about cricket and its beloved RCB, the final match has sparked a festive fervour that’s translating directly into business for the beleaguered hospitality sector. On what is typically a slow weekday, most establishments are preparing for packed houses.

“On a regular Tuesday, we host around 350 to 400 guests. For the final, we’re expecting 700 to 800 patrons,” said Leo Ashe, co-owner of a pub in Church Street. “We’re not charging a cover and are keeping our doors open to all. The energy is already electric.”

To enhance the viewing experience, many venues are setting up large LED screens — some as big as 8 ft by 12 ft — along with live entertainment, themed drinks, and exclusive food offerings. Special RCB-themed red shots, oversized snack platters, beer buckets, and even 32-inch pizzas are being added to menus to cater to large groups of fans.

“We were packed during the Qualifier match. For the final, we’re expecting even more people,” said Ashish Koathare, a pub owner, adding that all his outlets have been booked out since RCB’s entry into the finals was confirmed.

This surge in interest comes as a relief for the city’s hospitality sector, which has been grappling with rising operational costs, including the soaring price of beer. “IPL has been a saviour this season,” said Russle Ashe, who manages a bar in Indiranagar. “As soon as RCB reached the final, our reservation list filled up within an hour.”

With many top venues fully booked, fans are struggling to find spaces to watch the match. “I live near MG Road and usually have plenty of options. But this time, everything’s packed. I’m hoping to find a spot in a lesser-known restobar,” said Raghavendra, an RCB supporter.

Venue owners are urging fans to use public transport due to expected traffic congestion and limited parking. “We’re advising patrons to take cabs or metro. Driving will be chaotic,” said Leo.

As RCB steps onto the field for a historic final, Bengaluru’s nightlife is preparing for a night to remember.