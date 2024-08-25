ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic Divorce; Reason Revealed

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce a month back. Now, the reason behind the separation has been revealed.

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic
File: Hardik Pandya (Left), Natasa Stankovic (Right) (IANS and ANI)

Hyderabad: India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic parted ways a few days back. The former informed about the same through his own social media handle. A report published by Times Now has revealed the reason behind the separation.

The report mentioned that the split was due to differences between the personalities of both of them. A source close to the former couple confirmed the same.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore.”

Despite Natasha’s efforts to find common ground, the difference between the couple persisted over time and they got out of hand after a while. Natasha reportedly tried to embrace the varying traits and then aimed to change Hardik but their personalities were too divergent to continue the relationship successfully.

The report added that the decision was necessary for the well-being of the couple and also for the well-being of their son Agastya.

Ever since their divorce, Natasha has returned to Serbia. Hardik recently played in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka where India registered a clean sweep. After Hardik’s divorce, the rumours of him dating British Singer Jasmine Walia sparked a discussion as both of them uploaded photos on social media accounts with similar backgrounds.

India will play next against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home and will square off against three T20Is. The series will start on 19 September and will conclude on October 12.

