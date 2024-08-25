ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic Divorce; Reason Revealed

Hyderabad: India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic parted ways a few days back. The former informed about the same through his own social media handle. A report published by Times Now has revealed the reason behind the separation.

The report mentioned that the split was due to differences between the personalities of both of them. A source close to the former couple confirmed the same.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore.”

Despite Natasha’s efforts to find common ground, the difference between the couple persisted over time and they got out of hand after a while. Natasha reportedly tried to embrace the varying traits and then aimed to change Hardik but their personalities were too divergent to continue the relationship successfully.