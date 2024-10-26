Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Champions League Live In India?

Hyderabad: Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid will square off against their arch-rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season on October 27, 2024, with both teams riding high after recent Champions League victories. This highly anticipated clash is shaping up to be a battle for the top spot in points table.
Real Madrid coming into the match of their remarkable 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, courtesy of Vinicius Jr.'s impressive hattrick.
Barcelona, on the other hand, secured an equally dominating 4-2 win over Bayern Munich, thanks to Raphinha’s hattrick that reinforced their potential to challenge Real Madrid in the upcoming clash.
🙌 ¡DÍA DE CLÁSICO! 🙌— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 26, 2024
🕰️ 21:00 CEST
🏟️ Santiago Bernabéu
Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table while Madrid are on the second place, just three points adrift. With league leadership on the line and both teams eager to maintain momentum, this El Clasico has garnered unprecedented anticipation.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details
When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played on Saturday, October 26.
At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will begin at 09:00 PM Local Time (Barcelona) on October 26 and 12:30 AM IST (October 27)
Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.
Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?
Unfortunately, there is no official telecast named for the La Liga 2024-25 season for India-based users.
Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?
Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match online on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world) website for FREE.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Playing XIs
Real Madrid probable starting XI (4-3-2-1): Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.
Barcelona probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.