Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Champions League Live In India?

Hyderabad: Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid will square off against their arch-rivals Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season on October 27, 2024, with both teams riding high after recent Champions League victories. This highly anticipated clash is shaping up to be a battle for the top spot in points table.

Real Madrid coming into the match of their remarkable 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, courtesy of Vinicius Jr.'s impressive hattrick.

Barcelona, on the other hand, secured an equally dominating 4-2 win over Bayern Munich, thanks to Raphinha’s hattrick that reinforced their potential to challenge Real Madrid in the upcoming clash.

Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table while Madrid are on the second place, just three points adrift. With league leadership on the line and both teams eager to maintain momentum, this El Clasico has garnered unprecedented anticipation.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details