Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live In India?

Real Madrid host AC Milan as two of the most successful teams in Champions League history face off at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Real Madrid are all set to host AC Milan, two of the most successful teams in the history of the competition, in the Champions League 2024 at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Real Madrid returned to the winning track after their 1-0 defeat to Lille on matchday 2 with a commanding 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund. The hero of the match was Vinicius Junior who scored a hat-trick to help his side. However, they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in the El Clasico in La Liga and would be aiming to regain their form and emerge triumphant in the upcoming encounter.

AC Milan, meanwhile, secured their first Champions League win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge, but they are also coming from a narrow 1-0 defeat against Monza in Serie A, which could give them the momentum needed to take on Madrid.

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 6 at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid vs AC Milan, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

