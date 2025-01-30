Real Madrid Script History, Become First Football Club In History To Achieve Annual Revenue Of Over €1 billion

Hyderabad: Real Madrid became the first soccer club to record an annual revenue of over €1 billion ($1.04 billion) while the top 20 clubs have witnessed a nine per cent increase in revenue, the Deloitte Football Money League disclosed.
The Spanish club clinched the La Liga title and also lifted the Champions League trophy in the 2023-24 season. Real Madrid’s matchday revenue saw a huge surge due to Santiago Bernabeu’s renovation.
Madrid ranks at the top while Manchester City stands in second place with a revenue of £708 million ($88.06 million). Manchester City won their fourth back-to-back Premier League title, the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Paris St-Germain (£681m -- $84.69m), Manchester United (£651m -- $80.97m) and Bayern Munich (£646m -- $80.35m) feature in the top five.
Los Blancos registered a matchday revenue of £210 million ($26.12m) while Barcelona saw an exponential dip in their matchday income. Premier League teams continue to dominate annual revenue list while Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also found their place in the top ten.
Commercial revenue has been the largest source of income for clubs while total broadcast revenue has remained the same £3.64 billion.
"While commercial revenue dominates the income of the top 10 Money League clubs, broadcast income remains crucial for teams in the second half of the rankings," Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said.
"As competitions expand and create more broadcast and matchday opportunities, these can further increase the earning potential for clubs."
Deloitte Football Money League Top Ten
- Real Madrid €1,045.5 million
- Manchester City €837.8 million
- Paris St Germain €805.9 million
- Manchester United €770.6 million
- Bayern Munich €765.4 million
- Barcelona €760.3 million
- Arsenal €716.5 million
- Liverpool €714.7 million
- Tottenham Hotspur €615.0 million
- Chelsea €545.5 million