Real Madrid Script History, Become First Football Club In History To Achieve Annual Revenue Of Over €1 billion

Hyderabad: Real Madrid became the first soccer club to record an annual revenue of over €1 billion ($1.04 billion) while the top 20 clubs have witnessed a nine per cent increase in revenue, the Deloitte Football Money League disclosed.

The Spanish club clinched the La Liga title and also lifted the Champions League trophy in the 2023-24 season. Real Madrid’s matchday revenue saw a huge surge due to Santiago Bernabeu’s renovation.

Madrid ranks at the top while Manchester City stands in second place with a revenue of £708 million ($88.06 million). Manchester City won their fourth back-to-back Premier League title, the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Paris St-Germain (£681m -- $84.69m), Manchester United (£651m -- $80.97m) and Bayern Munich (£646m -- $80.35m) feature in the top five.