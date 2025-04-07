ETV Bharat / sports

Real Madrid Legends Defeat FC Barcelona Legends By 2-0 In Historic ‘Legends Faceoff’ In India

Navi Mumbai: Real Madrid Leyendas came out victorious by 2-0 against the FC Barcelona Legends as the two iconic football giants reignited their iconic rivalry on April 6 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, as part of the much-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’.

The venue was buzzing with energy, as thousands of passionate fans packed the stands to witness footballing royalty in action. The electric atmosphere, filled with cheers and chants, added to the grandeur of this historic occasion.

Morientes opened the scoring for Real Madrid Leyendas in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked move orchestrated by Luis Figo and Michael Owen.

The second half of the much-awaited Legends Faceoff saw the intensity rise as FC Barcelona Legends pushed hard to break through the Real Madrid defence. With the crowd roaring them on, they turned up the heat, launching wave after wave of attacks.