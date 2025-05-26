Two-time Champions League Winner Joins Real Madrid As New Head Coach

Spain: Real Madrid welcomed Xabi Alonso as their head coach on Monday replacing Carlo Ancelotti in a three-year deal which will commence from June 1. The 43-year-old Spaniard is at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen and has joined the 36-time La Liga winner Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup this summer.

"Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 until June 30, 2028," Real Madrid announced in their statement.

Alonso is one of the biggest legends at Real Madrid and in world football," the club statement continued. "He wore our shirt in 236 games between 2009 and 2014. During that time he won six trophies."

In his coaching tenure with Bayer Leverkusen the club clinched a Bundesliga and German Cup double in the 2023-2024 season. His contract with Leverkusen had a clause allowing him to leave for his former clubs, including Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

He will succeed Carlo Ancelotti who will join the Brazilian national team. In his final season with Madrid, won the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup but fell short in the other major competitions. In Ancelotti’s tenure, Madrid won 15 trophies in a span of six years. It also included three Champions League wins.

Alonso brings impressive credentials to show with him as a player. He has won two European Champions and the 2010 World Cup with the Spanish football team. Also, he has won two Champions league titles - one with Liverpool in 2004/05 and Real Madrid in 2013/14.

Alonso’s tenure will start with the Club World Cup and Real Madrid will be up against Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18 in their opening clash of the tournament.