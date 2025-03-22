IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Completes 1000 Runs Against KKR, Becomes Third Player To Achieve Feat

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has began with a clash between the two heavyweights of the tournament Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.
This encounter marked as the rematch of the IPL history's first-ever game, the season opener of the inagural edition of the tournament, when swashbuckling New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs against RCB, giving a blockbuster start to the cash-rich league.
Meanwhile, during the match, prolific batter Virat Kohli achieved yet another significant milestone in IPL, scoring his 38th more run, he became only the third batter to score a 1000-run landmark against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli had previously amassed a total of 962 runs in 31 innings at an impressive average of 38.48 including a century and six half-centuries.
Before Kohli, only two batters have managed to achieve the incredible milestone. Southpaw David Warner, who went unsold in this year's auction, currently leads the tally with 1093 runs in 28 innings at a staggering average of 43.72 while former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is second with 1070 runs in 34 innings, averaging 39.62.
Player With Most Rruns vs KKR In IPL History
- David Warner - 1093
- Rohit Sharma - 1070
- Virat Kohli - 1000*