IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Completes 1000 Runs Against KKR, Becomes Third Player To Achieve Feat

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has began with a clash between the two heavyweights of the tournament Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

This encounter marked as the rematch of the IPL history's first-ever game, the season opener of the inagural edition of the tournament, when swashbuckling New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs against RCB, giving a blockbuster start to the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, during the match, prolific batter Virat Kohli achieved yet another significant milestone in IPL, scoring his 38th more run, he became only the third batter to score a 1000-run landmark against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli had previously amassed a total of 962 runs in 31 innings at an impressive average of 38.48 including a century and six half-centuries.