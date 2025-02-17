ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming?

Vadodara: Securing wins in their respective campaign openers, the finalists of the previous editions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to take on each other and aim to consolidate their position when they meet in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Kotambi Stadium here on Monday, February 17.

Defending champions RCB recorded a thumping win over Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in the opening game, becoming the tournament's first team to chase down a 200+ run target. Bengaluru-based side also became the only second team after West Indies to achieve the milestone in T20 cricket.

On the other hand, the Capitals continued their red-hot form after emerging triumphant in the last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians on February 15.

At the same venue, one team registered the highest-ever run chase while the other side struggled to reach the below-par target. Considering both team's first games, RCB has slight a edge over DC. They have strengthened their side with the addition of young talents like Raghavi Bist, and Kanika Ahuja, who have seamlessly blended with seniors Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Daniel Wyatt-Hodge.

However, RCB would expect a bit of tight bowling effort from their bowlers after Perry abstains from bowling and the unavailability of star all-rounder Sophie Devine. So, RCB will need contributions from overseas buys Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham after both leaked plenty of runs against Gujarat.