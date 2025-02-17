WPL 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming?

Vadodara: Securing wins in their respective campaign openers, the finalists of the previous editions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to take on each other and aim to consolidate their position when they meet in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at Kotambi Stadium here on Monday, February 17.
Defending champions RCB recorded a thumping win over Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in the opening game, becoming the tournament's first team to chase down a 200+ run target. Bengaluru-based side also became the only second team after West Indies to achieve the milestone in T20 cricket.
Let’s add more headlines tonight 👊📰 pic.twitter.com/NLTsZQQPXf— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 17, 2025
On the other hand, the Capitals continued their red-hot form after emerging triumphant in the last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians on February 15.
It's match day, folks ❤️— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2025
We can't wait to hear the decibels soar through screaming 'AAR CEEE BEEE'. 👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WPL2025 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/DmK0e235Wy
At the same venue, one team registered the highest-ever run chase while the other side struggled to reach the below-par target. Considering both team's first games, RCB has slight a edge over DC. They have strengthened their side with the addition of young talents like Raghavi Bist, and Kanika Ahuja, who have seamlessly blended with seniors Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Daniel Wyatt-Hodge.
However, RCB would expect a bit of tight bowling effort from their bowlers after Perry abstains from bowling and the unavailability of star all-rounder Sophie Devine. So, RCB will need contributions from overseas buys Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham after both leaked plenty of runs against Gujarat.
Delhi has a fiery batting unit consisting of skipper Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce. Except for Shafali, others did not perform up to the expectations. However, they would not mind it as that was the first match of the tournament but must have a chat around the same to improve it moving forward.
DC vs RCB WPL 2025 Match No. 4 Details:
DC vs RCB WPL 2025 Match Schedule, Date and Time:
The Women’s Premier League 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on Monday, February 17, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
DC vs RCB Live Telecast Channel:
The Women’s Premier League 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
DC vs RCB WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online:
The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
DC W vs RCB W Toss Time:
The toss for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League 2025 will take place at 7 PM IST.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Nuzhat Parween, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean.