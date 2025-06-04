RCB Victory Parade Cancelled Due To Traffic Congestion Fears

Hyderabad: The open bus parade planned by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to celebrate their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph has been cancelled due to heavy traffic congestion in the city.
Following the conclusion of the final, Virat Kohli promised RCB fans on air to have a truly special celebration of their maiden title win. RCB on Wednesday announced the victory parade via social media post from Vidhana Soudha and concluding at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from 3:30 pm IST on June 4, Wednesday.
"RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's X post caption.
"I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," said Kohli during the post-match celebrations.
Responding to Kohli’s call, Star Sports confirmed that they will be covering their celebrations. "YES! We are covering it, Virat," said Star Sports in a post featuring Kohli, ABD and Gayle.
Now, as per the latest schedule, the IPL 2025 champions RCB players will be felicitated at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 5 PM to 6 PM. Entry to the venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.
Attendees have been appealed to use the Metro and other public transport due to limited parking availability around the stadium.
Here’s the revised plan and specifications for RCB’s felicitation ceremony
- There will be a felicitation function for the RCB team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5PM to 6PM.
- Entry is restricted to ticket / pass holders only.
- There will be NO victory parade.
- Due to limited parking, the public are advised to use Metro and other public transport.
- Public are advised to avoid the CBD area from 3 pm IST to 8 pm IST.