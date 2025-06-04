ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Victory Parade Cancelled Due To Traffic Congestion Fears

Hyderabad: The open bus parade planned by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to celebrate their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph has been cancelled due to heavy traffic congestion in the city.

Following the conclusion of the final, Virat Kohli promised RCB fans on air to have a truly special celebration of their maiden title win. RCB on Wednesday announced the victory parade via social media post from Vidhana Soudha and concluding at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting from 3:30 pm IST on June 4, Wednesday.

"RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's X post caption.

"I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," said Kohli during the post-match celebrations.