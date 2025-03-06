Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB Unbox is all set to make its return on March 17 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with tickets selling out within an hour of going on sale. The highly anticipated event will see the RCB squad, led by new captain Rajat Patidar, take center stage, giving supporters an exclusive first look at the squad in action.

This year's event is going to be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, with the fans availing the opportunity to see their favourite players on the pitch. The event will also feature a star-studded line-up of performances and entertainment with more details to be released soon.

RCB Unbox 2025 Sells Out Within 60 Minutes Of Ticket Launch (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RCB, thanking the continued enthusiasm of fans, said, "RCB Unbox has become an integral part of our build-up to the season, offering a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the team before the action unfolds. As always, our supporters have demonstrated their incredible loyalty, and this event is a celebration of that bond. We look forward to creating yet another memorable experience for our fans.”

RCB will begin their campaign on March 22nd when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener, at Eden Gardens. RCB will play their first home game of the season on April 2nd against the Gujarat Titans.