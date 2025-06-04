RCB Reveal Schedule For Victory Parade In Bengaluru After Maiden IPL Triumph

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have officially revealed the schedule for victory parade in Bengaluru after their maiden IPL triumph.

RCB and Virat Kohli washed away 18 years of hurt and disappointment on a dream Tuesday night, trouncing spirited Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday, June 3.

The final turned out to be a battle of nerves and RCB certainly channelled their years of disappointment and pain to come back roaring in the contest and seal a commanding victory.

During the post-match celebrations, the 36-year-old Kohli announced that RCB fans in Bengaluru can expect something truly special. "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," Kohli said live on air, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle — two iconic former RCB players who were in Ahmedabad to witness the franchise's long-awaited glory.

RCB kept his promise by announcing a victory parade in Bengaluru. The franchise revealed the details through a social media post. "RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's post caption.

The post also had a graphic where they have disclosed the starting and ending points of the parade along with the time. RCB's victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and will end at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4.

Responding to Kohli’s call, Star Sports confirmed: "YES! We are covering it, Virat," in a post featuring Kohli, ABD and Gayle.

