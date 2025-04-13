RCB Record Their Fourth Away Win Of IPL 2025 As They Beat RR By 9 Wickets

Jaipur: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's half-centuries guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 9 wickets at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday, April 13.

RCB have beaten RR in each of the last five day games between the two teams, RR won the previous four day games. RCB continued their away win streak in the ongoing season as they recorded their fourth straight away win. With this comprehensive victory, RCB have once again attained the third spot in the points table after nearly half-way of the group stage.

Opting to bowl, the RCB did well to restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 173/4, courtesy of disciplined bowling. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 75 off 47 balls, and Dhruv Jurel played a cameo towards the end to take RR to a target that looked competitive on the kind of surface that was on offer. As skipper Sanju Samson mentioned at the toss, the ball was gripping and stopping a bit early on, but the batting became easier as the game progressed.

Both teams didn't lose a single wicket in the powerplay. While RR scored just 45 in the powerplay, RCB raced away to 65, with swashbuckling opener Phil Salt alone scoring 46, which proved to be the difference in the end.

The Englishman's blistering knock almost blew the hosts away. Kumar Kartikeya, who came into bat as an impact player, removed Salt for 65 to break the 94-run stand, but the Royals couldn't apply any sort of pressure on RCB.

Kohli notched up a fifty, Padikkal scored a brisk 40, and the duo took their team home comfortably. And the drops certainly didn't help RR's cause. RR hit five sixes in 20 overs, and in reply, RCB's Phil Salt smashed 6 maximums. In the fielding department, strangely, both teams were sloppy,y as plenty of chances went down.