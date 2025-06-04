Champions RCB Players Arrive At Bengaluru Airport; Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Welcomes Players

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) with six runs. The players landed at the Bengaluru Airport and were welcomed by DCM D.K. Shivakumar.
The excitement amongst the RCB fans reached its peak as the players reached the stadium in Bengaluru. The fans were lined up along the road to give loud cheers to the team. They waved at the bus carrying RCB players and also chanted pro-RCB slogans.
The players also reached the hotel and they will meet CM Siddaramaiah and will receive a courtesy call.
The team is being felicitated by the state government in front of the grand steps of Vidhan Soudha and all preparations are being made. Thousands of fans are arriving in front of the Vidhan Soudha and shouting slogans of the fans.
After meeting CM Siddaramaiah, the team’s parade will be started from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium starting from 5 PM. Also, the celebrations at the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium will resume from 6 PM.
The event marks the glorious occasion of RCB winning their maiden IPL trophy after a long wait of 18 years.
RCB dished out a brilliant collective effort to lift the title on Tuesday. While Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with a knock of 43 runs, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets each.