RCB Replace Devdutt Padikkal With Dangerous Swashbuckling Opener

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Mayank Agarwal as the replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of IPL 2025. Devdutt has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury to his right hamstring.

The left-handed batter, who has been a crucial part of the RCB batting line-up, was the second highest scorer for the side after 11 matches. In IPL 2025, Padikkal has batted in 10 innings, scoring 247 runs, with two half-centuries, and at a strike rate of 150.60.

Bengaluru’s very own Mayank Agarwal, who had made his debut in the IPL for RCB returns after more than a decade. The dynamic right-hand batter has played 127 IPL matches, scoring 2661 runs. He has one IPL hundred and 13 fifties against his name. Mayank joins RCB for INR 1 Crore.

“It’s really unfortunate to lose Devdutt at this stage of the tournament, especially after the impact he’s had this season. He’s been a key part of our top order. We wish him a speedy recovery. At the same time, we’re pleased to welcome Mayank Agarwal to RCB. His experience and versatility will prove valuable for us as we head into the business end of the season,” said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB.

RCB's final three games in the league stage will see them face LSG in Lucknow on 9 May, SRH in Bengaluru on 13 May, and KKR in Bengaluru on 17 May.