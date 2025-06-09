ETV Bharat / sports

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Moves Karnataka HC Seeking To Quash Criminal Case

Footwear is strewn near one of the gates to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede caused by frenzied fans ( AP )

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) goes to the Karnataka High Court on Monday, June 9, looking to quash a criminal case against it in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 lives.

The event organising company, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, has also filed a separate petition appealing the FIR against it. Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the petition, RCSL stated that it had explicitly mentioned on social media handles that only limited passes were available, clearly mentioning pre-registration was mandatory for free passes to enter the stadium. RCSL alleged that stadium gates were supposed to open at 1.45pm, but were actually opened only at 3pm, causing a crowd surge.