IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: RCB Cruise Into Title Decider After Nine Years With Comprehensive Win Over PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked a ticket to the final of the IPL 2025 crushing PBKS by eight wickets

RCB vs PBKS Match Report
RCB beat PBKS by eight wickets (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST

Mullanpur: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comprehensive win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday in Mullanpur. As the two teams, who are aiming for their maiden IPL title were fighting it out for a place in the final, a thrilling encounter was anticipated by the cricket fans. However, RCB made sure that they completely outclass their opponents in all three departments and dished out a dominating display. Rajat Patidar and Co. inked a eight-wicket win to book a ticket into the final.

With the victory, RCB entered their fourth final in the IPL history. Earlier, they have managed to make it to the final of the tournament in 2019, 2011 and 2016.

Chase of 102 runs was a walk in the park for RCB. However, they lost the wicket of Virat Kohli early in the innings as he was dismissed on 12 runs by extra bounce from the New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson. However, Phil Salt played an impressive knock from one end scoring an unbeaten 56 runs from 27 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 19 runs and RCB chased down the target within just 10 overs.

Also, Salt broke the previous record of Chris Gayle to score fastest fifty in the playoffs for RCB by reaching the landmark in just 23 deliveries. The West Indian batter completed his fifty in 25 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.

Earlier in the match, RCB elected to field first and none would have imagined the havoc they were going to cause. PBKS batters were unable to handle the heat from the RCB bowlers and only three of them - Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) entered the double digits. PBKS were bundled out on 101 runs and they became the first team in the tournament history to be bowled out within 15 overs in the playoffs.

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked three wickets each while Yash Dayal scalped two wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd picked one wicket each.

