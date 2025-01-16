RCB Dominates Social Media For Fifth Consecutive Year In Engagement & Follower Growth

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continues to set new benchmarks in the world of sports media, having emerged as the most popular Indian Premier League (IPL) team on social media for the fifth year in a row.

As per social media analytics tools Social Insider and SEM Rush, with an impressive total engagement of 2 billion across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, RCB has not only topped the charts but has done so with a 25% higher engagement than second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This remarkable achievement is a testament to RCB’s strong fan following, which has seen a massive growth of 5 million followers across all social platforms—making it the fastest-growing team in the IPL on social media.

RCB's social media dominance extends beyond IPL boundaries. The team has cemented its place in the global sports landscape by ranking among the Top 5 most popular sports teams worldwide on Instagram in terms of engagement, trailing only giants like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The team has outpaced other iconic clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chennai Super Kings, solidifying its global appeal.

But RCB's success doesn’t stop there. The team has also achieved an unprecedented 7.5 million followers on its WhatsApp broadcast channel, securing its position as the most followed IPL team on WhatsApp.

"It’s all thanks to our 12th Man Army. Their energy and belief are evident in every game, whether felt in the stadium or through their unwavering digital support. They are at the core of everything we do, and seeing this kind of response motivates us to keep pushing forward, staying true to what we stand for, and continuing to give our best,” said Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.