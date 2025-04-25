RCB Complete Heist To Break 3-Game Losing Streak At Home, Beat RR By 11 Runs

Bengaluru : RCB completed a heist to break their 3-game losing streak at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2025 season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in thrilling encounter here on Thursday, April 24. First win for RCB against RR after four consecutive losses in night games. With this win, RCB have regained their number three spot in the points table, with 12 points in 9 games.

Virat Kohli scored a fifty and other batters kept taking charge against bowlers to propel RCB to their highest team total at this venue this season. Kohli scored 70 off 42 balls, Devdutt Paddikal smashed his second consecutive half-century of the season while Jitesh Sharma played 20-run cameo off 10 balls to help the hosts post a commendable 205/5 on the board in their 20 overs.

In reply, RR did get a fiery start courtesy of southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's brisk 49 run innings coming off just 19 balls including seven fours and three sixes, striking at 257.89. Nitish Rana (28 off 22 balls), Riyan Parag (22 off 10 balls), and Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34 balls) played crucial knocks, but ended up making the same mistakes which they have been doing since the last two games in the run chases. All the credit goes to an exceptional display of pace bowling from Josh Hazlewood (33/4) in the death. He produced the over of the ages over for the ages with two wickets and just one run in the second last over of the match, with the visitors needing 18 needed off the last 2 overs. Also credit to Jitesh Sharma for spotting the bottom-edge on Jurel's bat when everyone seemed not that interested.

In the end, Rajasthan remained 11- run short from the target and recorded their fifth consecutive loss - their joint-longest losing streak in IPL (lost five in a row in 2009-10). They are now placed in eighth place with only two wins in nine games.

Earlier, Virat Kohli ended his half-century drought at home with a fluent 70 off 42 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) post a formidable total of 205/5. The knock marked Kohli's fifth fifty in nine matches this season, taking his tally to 392 runs. He now sits second in the race for the Orange Cap. His innings, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes, set the tone for RCB after they were asked to bat first by RR skipper Riyan Parag.



Opening the innings alongside Phil Salt, Kohli ensured RCB got off to an explosive start. The duo added 59 runs in the powerplay and reached their fifty-run partnership in just 4.4 overs. However, Salt was dismissed soon after making 26 off 23 balls, with the team at 61/1.



Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli, and the two built a solid 95-run stand. Kohli eventually fell to Jofra Archer in 15.1 over after a commanding display. Padikkal, who looked in fine touch, followed soon after, having scored 50 off 27 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.



The quick wickets of Kohli, Padikkal, and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who made just one run, saw the hosts lose three wickets in quick succession. RCB were 163/4 in 16.5 overs. However, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma injected momentum in the death overs with some late fireworks. David scored 23 off 15 balls before being run out on the final delivery, while Sharma remained unbeaten on 20 off just 10 balls, striking four boundaries to push RCB past the 200-run mark.



For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma was the standout performer with figures of 2/45, while Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores: RCB: 205/5 (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50, Sandeep Sharma 2/45) beat RR: 194/9 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47, Josh Hazlewood 4/33).