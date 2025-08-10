Chhattisgarh Businessman Receives Calls From Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers In Bizarre Incident

Chhattisgarh: A strange incident has occurred with the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar in the Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh. Due to the incident, a common man got a chance to talk to the Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and the South African star batsman AB de Villiers. Apart from these two, the youth also talked to RCB's fast bowler and captain Rajat Patidar himself.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar's mobile number was accidentally issued to a young shopkeeper as it was switched off for 90 days. After this, he received calls from star players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Yash Dayal. At first, the man thought it was a joke, but when the matter reached the police and cyber cell, the youth deposited that SIM in the police station.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IANS)

What is the whole matter?

The case is from Madagaon of Devbhog police station area in Gariyaband district. When farmer Gajendra's son Manish went to a mobile centre to get a new SIM on June 28, the mobile operator Shishupal issued him a number as per the normal procedure. After that, Manish, along with his friend Khemraj from the same village, installed WhatsApp on the SIM, and the display picture that appeared on the profile was of Rajat Patidar.

Conversations with Kohli and De Villiers

At first, both of them thought it was a software glitch, but after two days, he started receiving calls from unknown numbers and someone was introducing himself as Virat Kohli, someone was Yash Dayal, and someone was calling as South Africa's AB de Villiers. Cricket enthusiasts Manish and Khemraj thought that their friends were joking, and they also continued the conversation in a light-hearted manner. The same process continued till July 15, but one day, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar called on the number.

Rajat Patidar’s phone call

After getting to know the whole issue, Patidar himself called Manish and Hemraj, who were in disbelief over the fact that the star cricketer was calling them and gave a funny reply. Rajat said on the phone, 'Brother, I am Rajat Patidar, that number is mine, please return it’. To which the youths replied, 'And we are MS Dhoni'. The youths took it as a joke at first, but when Rajat said that he would send the police and the police arrived in 10 minutes. After that, both of them realised the seriousness of the matter and immediately returned the SIM card.

Actually, for some reason, Rajat Patidar's number was closed for 90 days, and the company had issued it to a new customer. The matter reached the MP Cyber Cell, and with the help of Gariyaband Police, they had a talk with Manish's father, Gajendra and the SIM was sent to Rajat Patidar's address.