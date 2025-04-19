ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Create Unwanted Record At Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru: With a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have registered an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League. RCB have become a team lost the most matches at a single venue in the history of the IPL on Friday, April 18, 2025. RCB surpassed the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the record of conceding the most defeats at a single venue in the history of the IPL.

Rising sensation Nehal Wadhera played an instrumental knock to steer PBKS to a comprehensive win over hosts RCB in a rain-affected match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here. Following this loss, the hosts slipped to fourth spot (8 points in 7 matches) in the IPL 2025 points table, while the Punjab-based franchise jumped to second position (10 points in 7 games).

This was their 46th defeat at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is the highest number of defeats by any team. DC are second in this list with 45 losses at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The other teams to lose most matches at a particular venue are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (38 defeats at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata), Mumbai Indians (34 losses at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai), and Punjab Kings (30 defeats at Mohali).

Coming to the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in a 14-over-a-side game. RCB batter didn't learn from their previous outings at home as they were restricted to 95/9. Skipper Rajat Patidar (23 runs off 18 balls) and Tim David (50* runs from 26 balls) were the only two players who were able to touch the double-digit mark.

Marco Jansen (2/ 10) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep, Chahal, and Brar took two wickets each, and Xavier Bartlett grabbed a wicket.