RCB Keep Their Nerves Calm As They Beat MI In Nail-Biting Contest

Mumbai: A collective bowling display from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers, especially the final over from Krunal Pandya, after Virat Kohli's fifty and partnership between skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma powered them to secure a victory in nail-biting content against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 1.

RCB conquer Wankhede after a gap of 10 years as they tasted their first win at Wankhede a decade. Two brothers on the opposite side were terrific but the elder one has won it for his franchise. Hardik in the dug-out is almost in tears!

Batting first, brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered RCB to 221 for five.

In reply, MI were stopped at 209 for nine after Tilak Varma (56 off 29 balls) and captain Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) threatened to take the game away from RCB with an 89-run stand for the fifth quick.

However, Krunal Pandya (4/45) took three wickets in the final over to seal the issue in RCB's favour. The RCB spinners, Krunal and Suyash, controlled things nicely in the middle phase and kept a check on the scoring rate. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal also played their parts in providing a good amount of runs for Krunal in the end.

Earlier, Patidar led from the front with 64 off 32 balls after Kohli helped himself to a 42-ball 67. Coming in to bat in the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma smashed 40 off 19 balls to help RCB end on a blazing note.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 221/5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 64, Virat Kohli 67, Devdutt Padikkal 37, Jitesh Sharma 40 not out; Hardik Pandya 2/45).

Mumbai Indians: 209/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 56, Hardik Pandya 42; Krunal Pandya 4/45).