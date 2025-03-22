Virat Kohli's Masterclass & Phil Salt's Brisk Knock Guide RCB To Register Comfortable Win vs KKR In IPL Season Opener

Kolkata: Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli's fifties powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season opener by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday, March 22. With this win, RCB has successfully avenged their IPL 2008 season opener defeat.

Playing his first match for RCB, Salt smashed 56 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes, striking at 180.65. Former skipper Virat Kohli was not far behind him in sending the ball out of the park quite often. He smoked 59 runs off 36 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of 163.89.

In the process, Virat Kohli, who was playing his 400th T20 innings, became the only third cricketer to score 1,000 runs against KKR in IPL history after David Warner (1093 runs in 28 innings), who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (1070 runs in 34 innings).

Despite the early fireworks, KKR’s innings struggled in the middle over in front of RCB’s disciplined bowling and then failed to capitalise in the death overs. Under the leadership of new skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who played a crucial knock of 56 runs off 25 balls that guided his side to 174 for 8.

Kolkata couldn't build on their promising start thanks to a stunning bowling performance from RCB's Krunal Pandya, who claimed 3 wickets for 29 runs restricting KKR to a modest target after the 220-run total was looking possible. Josh Hazlewood also shone for RCB, finishing with figures of 2 for 22.

In reply to the 175-run target, Salt and Kohli recorded a 95-run stand for the first wicket off just 51 balls and almost made it a lop-sided encounter. Salt, who struggled against spin in India vs England T20I and ODI series in India, fell to Varun Chakarawarthy before Devdutt Paddikal dismissed on 10 off 10 balls.