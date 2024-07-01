RCB Appoints Dinesh Karthik As Batting Coach And Mentor

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday named Dinesh Karthik as their new Batting Coach and Mentor.

With his formidable presence in RCB's batting lineup, Karthik brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the team's ethos, poised to greatly enhance the coaching staff. His focus on nurturing talent is set to pave the way for a successful cricketing campaign ahead for RCB, the RCB said in a media statement issued here.

Karthik had played for RCB for the first time in 2015 and 2016. He scored a total of 326 runs in the 15 matches in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.36 but his impact went beyond just the number of runs he scored.

Speaking about Karthik’s appointment, Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group. He was thrilling to watch on the field, and I’m sure he will be just as impactful as a coach. His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter."

“DK’s experiences across both international cricket and the IPL, make him a huge asset to RCB. I have no doubt that our players will benefit hugely from his expert support. As a player, DK demonstrated an elite mindset under pressure and a real drive to keep evolving his game. I’m looking forward to him instilling those same qualities and values into our players, and in particular, our batters. We have exciting times ahead and it’s great for us that we can retain DK’s involvement, as someone who knows what it takes to play for RCB and our special fans,” Bobat added.

The 39-year-old, who made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old back in 2004, has vast batting experience of over two decades during which he played 26 Tests, 94 One-Day Internationals and 60 T20 Internationals for India. He also featured in 257 IPL games, scoring an aggregate of 4842 runs, including 22 fifties.

Dinesh Karthik on his part said, “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

“I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure. It’s also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength,” he added.