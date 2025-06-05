Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announces ₹10 Lakh Each For Kin Of Deceased

Hyderabad: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh each for the families of the victims in the Bengaluru stampede and also said they will set up a support fund for the people injured on Wednesday, June 4.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. following their IPL 2025 Trophy triumph leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, a complete mismanagement of the crowd led to the death of 11 people, and nearly 50 were injured as a deadly stampede broke out outside the stadium. Even though the event was only for people with valid passes, a huge crowd appeared at the venue. Notably, the passes were free but limited.

RCB put out a statement on Thursday, saying that the incident has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family and as a mark of respect they will offer financial support to the 11 families.

RCB also set up a fund named 'RCB Cares' to support the fans who were injured in the tragedy.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," said RCB in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, RCB extended their heartfelt condolences to the affected families and mourned the losses of lives.

The statement read, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families."