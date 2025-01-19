Ravindra Jadeja Joins Saurashtra Squad; Confirms His Availability For Ranji Trophy Fixture Against Delhi

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to feature for Saurashtra in their upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Delhi in Rajkot. The India all-rounder joined the team for practice ahead of the Ranji Trophy match starting from January 19 which was also an indicator of his presence in the next round of India’s premier first-class tournament.

The 36-year-old’s availability comes after Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would turn up to play for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai. Jadeja’s last appearance in the domestic circuit was in 2023 when he featured in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu.

“Jadeja has turned up for training today. He will play the next match," Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah told PTI.

The Indian all-rounder featured in three Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy scoring 135 runs with an average of 41. Also, he was named in India’s Champions Trophy squad which was announced by the BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday.

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a 10-point guideline, which made the Indian players to play domestic cricket a mandatory thing.

Rohit Sharma had stated during the press conference that the packed international schedule makes it difficult for the Indian cricketers to feature in the domestic circuit.

"Last 6-7 years if you go back and watch our calendar, there hasn't been a time where I'm sitting at home for days and there is cricket going on. You do get that time when you finish IPL and there's nothing happening right after that, but if you see our domestic season, it starts in September and it gets over by February and March, and that is the time India plays a lot of cricket as well,” Rohit said.